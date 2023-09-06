Risk-Taking Investors May Find Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 1.48 million shares of the Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.93, and it changed around $0.55 or 6.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $421.23M. DAKT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.70, offering almost 2.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 83.65% since then. We note from Daktronics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 449.29K.

Daktronics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DAKT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Daktronics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) trade information

Instantly DAKT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.92 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 216.67% year-to-date, but still up 4.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) is 14.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DAKT is forecast to be at a low of $9.25 and a high of $9.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 950.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 225.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $197.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Daktronics Inc. to make $213.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.50%. Daktronics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 360.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

DAKT Dividends

Daktronics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.37% of Daktronics Inc. shares, and 39.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.50%. Daktronics Inc. stock is held by 110 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.31% of the shares, which is about 2.43 million shares worth $15.53 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 4.71% or 2.15 million shares worth $13.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.33 million shares worth $8.48 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $5.37 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.