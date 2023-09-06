Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 1.06 million shares of the Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.32, and it changed around $0.38 or 0.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.98B. RPD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.33, offering almost -20.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.29% since then. We note from Rapid7 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Rapid7 Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended RPD as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) trade information

Instantly RPD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 51.66 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.14% year-to-date, but still up 2.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) is 16.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.71 day(s).

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) estimates and forecasts

Rapid7 Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.28 percent over the past six months and at a 260.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.90%.

RPD Dividends

Rapid7 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.67% of Rapid7 Inc. shares, and 98.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.01%. Rapid7 Inc. stock is held by 393 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.30% of the shares, which is about 6.89 million shares worth $312.1 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.04% or 6.73 million shares worth $304.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.81 million shares worth $82.07 million, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $79.14 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.