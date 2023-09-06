PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 6.81 million shares of the PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.29, and it changed around -$0.47 or -1.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.02B. PPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.74, offering almost -30.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.38% since then. We note from PPL Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.67 million.

PPL Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PPL as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PPL Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $Texas Pacific Land Corporation for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) trade information

Instantly PPL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.43 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.87% year-to-date, but still down -3.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) is -6.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PPL is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PPL Corporation (PPL) estimates and forecasts

PPL Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.61 percent over the past six months and at a 12.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.40%. PPL Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 11.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.21% per year for the next five years.

PPL Dividends

PPL Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 3.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)’s Major holders