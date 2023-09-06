Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 1.32 million shares of the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.19, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.77B. PSNY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.26, offering almost -158.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.57% since then. We note from Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.41 million.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PSNY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Instantly PSNY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.88 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.83% year-to-date, but still down -16.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) is -26.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSNY is forecast to be at a low of $1.60 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -182.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.74 percent over the past six months and at a -117.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $794.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC to make $980.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC earnings are expected to increase by 51.90% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -13.54% per year for the next five years.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.31% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, and 3.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.58%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock is held by 106 institutions, with AMF Tjanstepension AB being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.94% of the shares, which is about 4.4 million shares worth $16.81 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.55% or 2.56 million shares worth $9.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.56 million shares worth $9.78 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $4.65 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.