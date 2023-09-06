Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 34.74 million shares of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.80, and it changed around $0.31 or 2.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $89.88B. PBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.52, offering almost -4.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.82% since then. We note from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.64 million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PBR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Instantly PBR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.90 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.25% year-to-date, but still up 2.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is 10.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBR is forecast to be at a low of $5.53 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 62.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.48 percent over the past six months and at a -33.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -33.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.95 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to make $25.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.54 billion and $30.15 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 235.40%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 23.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.48. It is important to note, however, that the 23.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, and 21.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.38%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock is held by 609 institutions, with GQG Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.67% of the shares, which is about 211.01 million shares worth $2.92 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 1.54% or 57.35 million shares worth $793.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 49.22 million shares worth $522.69 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd held roughly 44.26 million shares worth around $612.18 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.