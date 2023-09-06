On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Share Price Might Move Up By 57.15%

In today’s recent session, 1.68 million shares of the On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) have been traded, and its beta is 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.44, and it changed around $0.37 or 1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.53B. ONON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.08, offering almost -21.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.28% since then. We note from On Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.14 million.

On Holding AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ONON as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. On Holding AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.58 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 77.39% year-to-date, but still up 6.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is -13.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONON is forecast to be at a low of $17.93 and a high of $42.14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

On Holding AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.44 percent over the past six months and at a 86.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.20%, up from the previous year.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.06% of On Holding AG shares, and 42.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.98%. On Holding AG stock is held by 293 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.00% of the shares, which is about 28.28 million shares worth $933.28 million.

Jennison Associates LLC, with 2.59% or 7.33 million shares worth $241.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.22 million shares worth $271.11 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 4.9 million shares worth around $161.56 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.