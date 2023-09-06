Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 15.59 million shares of the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.18, and it changed around $1.61 or 2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.93B. OXY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.11, offering almost -15.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.12% since then. We note from Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.42 million.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended OXY as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese for the current quarter.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Instantly OXY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 66.90 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.06% year-to-date, but still up 6.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is 4.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OXY is forecast to be at a low of $59.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.30 percent over the past six months and at a -59.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -20.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.10%.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, and 79.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.84%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock is held by 1,514 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 25.33% of the shares, which is about 224.13 million shares worth $13.18 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 10.32% or 91.3 million shares worth $5.37 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 60.77 million shares worth $3.57 billion, making up 6.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 20.86 million shares worth around $1.23 billion, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.