Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.04 or 14.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.63M. NAK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.32, offering almost -3.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.48% since then. We note from Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NAK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Instantly NAK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2980 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -4.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.16% year-to-date, but still up 24.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is 11.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAK is forecast to be at a low of $0.90 and a high of $0.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -190.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -190.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 48.00 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.60%.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 13 and November 17.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.89% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, and 11.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.45%. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Kopernik Global Investors, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.05% of the shares, which is about 32.07 million shares worth $9.88 million.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with 1.47% or 7.77 million shares worth $2.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 18.27 million shares worth $5.63 million, making up 3.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIFF Multi-Asset Fund held roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $0.34 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.