NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -2.0%

In today’s recent session, 8.27 million shares of the NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.53, and it changed around $2.98 or 14.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. NXGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.99, offering almost 6.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.27% since then. We note from NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 439.03K.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NXGN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NextGen Healthcare Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) trade information

Instantly NXGN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.58 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.32% year-to-date, but still up 30.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) is 39.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.24, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -16.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NXGN is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) estimates and forecasts

NextGen Healthcare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.85 percent over the past six months and at a 11.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $177.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect NextGen Healthcare Inc. to make $178.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.60%. NextGen Healthcare Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -265.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.08% per year for the next five years.

NXGN Dividends

NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 23 and October 27.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.55% of NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares, and 81.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 122.56%. NextGen Healthcare Inc. stock is held by 324 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.92% of the shares, which is about 9.33 million shares worth $151.31 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.26% or 6.2 million shares worth $100.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.75 million shares worth $60.87 million, making up 5.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 1.76 million shares worth around $30.64 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.