Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 3.13 million shares of the Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $57.66, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.01B. MRVL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.99, offering almost -17.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.47% since then. We note from Marvell Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.79 million.

Marvell Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MRVL as a Hold, whereas 25 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Marvell Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.4 for the current quarter.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Instantly MRVL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.29 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 55.67% year-to-date, but still up 2.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is -9.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRVL is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Marvell Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.27 percent over the past six months and at a -27.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -29.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Marvell Technology Inc. to make $1.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.40%. Marvell Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 63.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.15% per year for the next five years.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of Marvell Technology Inc. shares, and 87.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.80%. Marvell Technology Inc. stock is held by 1,268 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.95% of the shares, which is about 129.0 million shares worth $7.71 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.11% or 69.97 million shares worth $4.18 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 27.51 million shares worth $1.61 billion, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 26.74 million shares worth around $1.6 billion, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.