Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.86 million shares of the Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) were traded, and its beta was 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around -$0.02 or -5.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.75M. MRIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.85, offering almost -330.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.65% since then. We note from Marin Software Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 138.97K.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Instantly MRIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4999 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.44% year-to-date, but still down -7.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) is -34.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $115 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Marin Software Incorporated to make $115 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.10%. Marin Software Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by -13.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

MRIN Dividends

Marin Software Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.81% of Marin Software Incorporated shares, and 11.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.46%. Marin Software Incorporated stock is held by 26 institutions, with Royce & Associates LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.07% of the shares, which is about 0.95 million shares worth $0.56 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.69% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.6 million shares worth $0.35 million, making up 10.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 3.27% of the total shares outstanding.