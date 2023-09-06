Let’s Get Started On The UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.26 million shares of the UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.83, and it changed around -$0.57 or -2.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.36B. UBS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.97, offering almost -4.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.27% since then. We note from UBS Group AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.89 million.

UBS Group AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended UBS as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UBS Group AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Instantly UBS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.97 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.17% year-to-date, but still up 2.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is 16.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.03, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UBS is forecast to be at a low of $18.11 and a high of $33.97. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

UBS Group AG share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.38 percent over the past six months and at a -61.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -34.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect UBS Group AG to make $11.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.21 billion and $8.03 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.10%. UBS Group AG earnings are expected to increase by 9.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.12% per year for the next five years.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 2.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders