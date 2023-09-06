Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) were traded, and its beta was 0.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.97M. JUPW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.37, offering almost -14.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.33% since then. We note from Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Instantly JUPW has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 86.26% year-to-date, but still up 30.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is 79.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.83 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JUPW is forecast to be at a low of $2.76 and a high of $2.76. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -130.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -130.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) estimates and forecasts

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.96% of Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares, and 18.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.99%. Jupiter Wellness Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Glenview Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.62% of the shares, which is about 2.09 million shares worth $0.88 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 5.18% or 1.42 million shares worth $0.6 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $0.1 million, making up 0.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 51735.0 shares worth around $18903.0, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.