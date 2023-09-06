Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 1.45 million shares of the Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.04, and it changed around -$0.08 or -3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.81M. DERM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.69, offering almost -80.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Journey Medical Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26030.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 177.21K.

Journey Medical Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DERM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Journey Medical Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) trade information

Instantly DERM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.48 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.25% year-to-date, but still down -0.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) is -4.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30290.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DERM is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -243.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -194.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) estimates and forecasts

Journey Medical Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.47 percent over the past six months and at a 32.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Journey Medical Corporation to make $16.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.65 million and $15.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.00%.

DERM Dividends

Journey Medical Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 20 and November 24.

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.73% of Journey Medical Corporation shares, and 14.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.92%. Journey Medical Corporation stock is held by 20 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.04% of the shares, which is about 0.75 million shares worth $1.6 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with 1.81% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 25020.0 shares worth $53167.0, making up 0.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund held roughly 22000.0 shares worth around $46750.0, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.