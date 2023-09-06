JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 18.32 million shares of the JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.89, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.96B. JBLU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.45, offering almost -60.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.89. We note from JetBlue Airways Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.93 million.

JetBlue Airways Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended JBLU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. JetBlue Airways Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.16 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.10% year-to-date, but still down -2.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is -11.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JBLU is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

JetBlue Airways Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.88 percent over the past six months and at a 116.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -128.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -59.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect JetBlue Airways Corporation to make $2.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.56 billion and $2.42 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.30%.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders