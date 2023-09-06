Is Express Inc.’s (NYSE: EXPR) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.00, and it changed around $0.8 or 9.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.57M. EXPR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.80, offering almost -375.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.44% since then. We note from Express Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 90070.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.65K.

Express Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EXPR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Express Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$11.06 for the current quarter.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information

Instantly EXPR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.88 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.88% year-to-date, but still down -10.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is -43.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXPR is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -344.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -122.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Express Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts

Express Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.91 percent over the past six months and at a -31.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -653.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $440.72 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Express Inc. to make $495.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 82.10%.

EXPR Dividends

Express Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 06.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders

Royce & Associates LP, with 0.13% or 94393.0 shares worth $0.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $1.01 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 60545.0 shares worth around $0.54 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.