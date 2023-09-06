Is 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.94, and it changed around -$0.23 or -4.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $250.26M. TSVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.56, offering almost -255.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.14, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.05% since then. We note from 2seventy bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

2seventy bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TSVT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 2seventy bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Telesat Corporation for the current quarter.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

Instantly TSVT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.58 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.28% year-to-date, but still down -8.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) is -18.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSVT is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -568.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -163.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) estimates and forecasts

2seventy bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.29 percent over the past six months and at a 40.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%.

TSVT Dividends

2seventy bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.66% of 2seventy bio Inc. shares, and 101.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.43%. 2seventy bio Inc. stock is held by 225 institutions, with Kynam Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.69% of the shares, which is about 4.89 million shares worth $49.49 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.19% or 4.14 million shares worth $41.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 2.05 million shares worth $19.46 million, making up 4.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 2.01 million shares worth around $15.26 million, which represents about 3.98% of the total shares outstanding.