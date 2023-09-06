Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.39, and it changed around -$0.43 or -8.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $274.95M. INZY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.33, offering almost -66.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.45% since then. We note from Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 615.49K.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INZY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Instantly INZY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.14 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 318.10% year-to-date, but still down -13.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) is -8.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INZY is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -811.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -173.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Inozyme Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.08 percent over the past six months and at a 21.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.00% in the next quarter.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.10% per year for the next five years.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 13.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders