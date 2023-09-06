Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.4 million shares of the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.44, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $117.82M. INO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.61, offering almost -493.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.64% since then. We note from Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.90 million.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended INO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Instantly INO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4680 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.69% year-to-date, but still down -2.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is 3.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INO is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $0.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.93 percent over the past six months and at a 56.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -95.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $70k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $620k and $124k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -88.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -43.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.70%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 19.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 41.50% per year for the next five years.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.64% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 36.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.18%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 234 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.49% of the shares, which is about 20.07 million shares worth $8.85 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 2.84% or 7.6 million shares worth $3.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Strategic Small-Cap Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.26 million shares worth $3.64 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Strategic Small-Cap Equity Fund held roughly 4.06 million shares worth around $1.79 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.