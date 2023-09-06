Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.35 million shares of the Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.22, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.63B. HL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.00, offering almost -65.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.19% since then. We note from Hecla Mining Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.32 million.

Hecla Mining Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended HL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hecla Mining Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Instantly HL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.74 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.02% year-to-date, but still down -8.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is -18.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HL is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $9.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -119.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Hecla Mining Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.97 percent over the past six months and at a -40.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $192.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Hecla Mining Company to make $200.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $146.34 million and $194.82 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.50%.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.00% of Hecla Mining Company shares, and 62.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.83%. Hecla Mining Company stock is held by 413 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.25% of the shares, which is about 57.08 million shares worth $238.6 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 8.90% or 54.91 million shares worth $229.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 32.45 million shares worth $135.63 million, making up 5.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 18.13 million shares worth around $75.77 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.