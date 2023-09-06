Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Stock Forecast 2023: $7.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 15.54 million shares of the Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.81, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.64B. GRAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.03, offering almost -5.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.52% since then. We note from Grab Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.95 million.

Instantly GRAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.88 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.32% year-to-date, but still up 3.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is 6.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 104.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRAB is forecast to be at a low of $3.16 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grab Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.34 percent over the past six months and at a 72.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $586.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Grab Holdings Limited to make $626.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $382 million and $502 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.80%.

Grab Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

