Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS)

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.87, and it changed around -$0.11 or -1.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.81B. PAGS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.58, offering almost -86.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.33% since then. We note from PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.06 million.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended PAGS as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Instantly PAGS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.45 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.49% year-to-date, but still down -6.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is -14.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAGS is forecast to be at a low of $39.13 and a high of $77.96. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -778.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -341.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.34 percent over the past six months and at a 13.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $820.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to make $848.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $774.64 million and $794.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.10%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 30.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.81% per year for the next five years.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, and 86.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.33%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock is held by 308 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.79% of the shares, which is about 28.84 million shares worth $272.24 million.

Capital World Investors, with 11.75% or 24.57 million shares worth $231.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 13.54 million shares worth $127.85 million, making up 6.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 9.49 million shares worth around $89.61 million, which represents about 4.54% of the total shares outstanding.