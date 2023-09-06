Future Outlook And System1 Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 3.57 million shares of the System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around $0.09 or 4.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $213.74M. SST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.96, offering almost -519.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.58% since then. We note from System1 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 64450.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 150.46K.

System1 Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SST as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. System1 Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $SIGNA Sports for the current quarter.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) trade information

Instantly SST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1700 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.85% year-to-date, but still up 7.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) is -26.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SST is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -159.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -55.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

System1 Inc. (SST) estimates and forecasts

SST Dividends

System1 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.01% of System1 Inc. shares, and 34.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.21%. System1 Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Cannae Holdings, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 28.98% of the shares, which is about 27.12 million shares worth $122.05 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 2.32% or 2.17 million shares worth $9.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.73 million shares worth $3.27 million, making up 0.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $2.4 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.