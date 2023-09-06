Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among CAVA Group Inc. Stocks (NYSE: CAVA)

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.15, and it changed around -$1.67 or -3.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.85B. CAVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.10, offering almost -37.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.52% since then. We note from CAVA Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

CAVA Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CAVA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CAVA Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $CAVA Group, Inc. for the current quarter.

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Instantly CAVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.10 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.72% year-to-date, but still up 0.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) is -21.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CAVA is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) estimates and forecasts

CAVA Dividends

CAVA Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.66% of CAVA Group Inc. shares, and 14.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.15%. CAVA Group Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 28.18% of the shares, which is about 32.01 million shares worth $1.31 billion.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., with 11.16% or 12.67 million shares worth $518.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $21.34 million, making up 0.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $17.66 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.