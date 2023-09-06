Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH)

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $120.97, and it changed around $3.16 or 2.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.21B. ZBH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $149.25, offering almost -23.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $102.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.19% since then. We note from Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended ZBH as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.6 for the current quarter.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) trade information

Instantly ZBH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 121.09 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.12% year-to-date, but still up 1.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) is -3.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) estimates and forecasts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.77 percent over the past six months and at a 9.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.75 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. to make $1.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.63 billion and $1.83 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.30%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -34.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.24% per year for the next five years.

ZBH Dividends

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.79 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 0.79% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares, and 90.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.38%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock is held by 1,374 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.55% of the shares, which is about 24.13 million shares worth $2.93 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.58% or 22.1 million shares worth $2.68 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.51 million shares worth $790.74 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 4.97 million shares worth around $602.95 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.