Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS)

In the last trading session, 6.67 million shares of the The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.43, and it changed around -$0.23 or -1.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.20B. GPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.49, offering almost -35.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.83% since then. We note from The Gap Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.97 million.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Instantly GPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.74 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.33% year-to-date, but still up 9.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is 7.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.74, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GPS is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

The Gap Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.08 percent over the past six months and at a 272.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -77.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 120.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.6 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect The Gap Inc. to make $4.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.60%. The Gap Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -188.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -3.21% per year for the next five years.

GPS Dividends

The Gap Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 5.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.54% of The Gap Inc. shares, and 60.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.89%. The Gap Inc. stock is held by 471 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.18% of the shares, which is about 37.48 million shares worth $334.68 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.28% or 26.8 million shares worth $239.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 26.73 million shares worth $238.7 million, making up 7.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.75 million shares worth around $78.11 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.