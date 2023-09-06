Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM)

In today’s recent session, 0.98 million shares of the Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $221.70, and it changed around $3.01 or 1.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $215.86B. CRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $238.22, offering almost -7.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $126.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.01% since then. We note from Salesforce Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.95 million.

Salesforce Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 51 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended CRM as a Hold, whereas 32 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Salesforce Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.06 for the current quarter.

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Instantly CRM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 228.79 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 67.20% year-to-date, but still up 4.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is 2.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) estimates and forecasts

Salesforce Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.93 percent over the past six months and at a 44.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 35 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.72 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 34 analysts expect Salesforce Inc. to make $9.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.60%. Salesforce Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -85.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 26.35% per year for the next five years.

CRM Dividends

Salesforce Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 28 and December 04.

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s Major holders