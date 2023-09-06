Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

In the last trading session, 9.02 million shares of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $160.68, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $389.81B. JNJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $181.04, offering almost -12.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $150.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.58% since then. We note from Johnson & Johnson’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.40 million.

Johnson & Johnson stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended JNJ as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Johnson & Johnson is expected to report earnings per share of $JNK for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) trade information

Instantly JNJ has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 165.83 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.04% year-to-date, but still down -2.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is -4.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 85.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.41 day(s).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) estimates and forecasts

Johnson & Johnson share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.29 percent over the past six months and at a 3.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.30%. Johnson & Johnson earnings are expected to increase by -13.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.60% per year for the next five years.

JNJ Dividends

Johnson & Johnson’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.76. It is important to note, however, that the 2.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Johnson & Johnson shares, and 70.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.86%. Johnson & Johnson stock is held by 4,683 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.52% of the shares, which is about 247.48 million shares worth $40.96 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.67% or 199.34 million shares worth $33.0 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 81.05 million shares worth $13.42 billion, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 61.87 million shares worth around $10.24 billion, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.