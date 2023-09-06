Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM)

In the last trading session, 9.45 million shares of the Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.37, and it changed around $3.73 or 16.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.67B. INSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.64, offering almost 2.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.17% since then. We note from Insmed Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) trade information

Instantly INSM has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.15 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.98% year-to-date, but still up 21.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) is 19.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.91 day(s).

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) estimates and forecasts

Insmed Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.32 percent over the past six months and at a -30.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $79.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Insmed Incorporated to make $81.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $66.85 million and $59.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.20%.

INSM Dividends

Insmed Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.29% of Insmed Incorporated shares, and 109.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.88%. Insmed Incorporated stock is held by 320 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.26% of the shares, which is about 13.32 million shares worth $281.06 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.13% or 10.26 million shares worth $216.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.38 million shares worth $92.4 million, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.28 million shares worth around $90.34 million, which represents about 2.98% of the total shares outstanding.