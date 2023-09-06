Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) Shares Might Go Down -81.01% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were traded, and its beta was 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.26, and it changed around -$2.48 or -16.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $259.93M. ENTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.45, offering almost -450.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.62, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -19.25% since then. We note from Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 230.79K.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ENTA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.01 for the current quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) trade information

Instantly ENTA has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.06 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.66% year-to-date, but still down -22.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) is -38.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENTA is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -291.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) estimates and forecasts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.89 percent over the past six months and at a -22.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -58.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 112.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $71.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -53.30%.

ENTA Dividends

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.54% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 95.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.04%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 229 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.72% of the shares, which is about 3.73 million shares worth $79.84 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 9.67% or 2.04 million shares worth $43.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.4 million shares worth $29.85 million, making up 6.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $15.23 million, which represents about 3.81% of the total shares outstanding.