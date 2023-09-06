DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 7.87 million shares of the DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.75, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.81B. DKNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.49, offering almost -15.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.07% since then. We note from DraftKings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.51 million.

DraftKings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended DKNG as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DraftKings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Booking Holdings Inc. Common St for the current quarter.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Instantly DKNG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.50 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 161.19% year-to-date, but still up 5.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is -6.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DKNG is forecast to be at a low of $22.50 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

DraftKings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.03 percent over the past six months and at a 49.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%.

DraftKings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 16.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 38.10% per year for the next five years.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.05% of DraftKings Inc. shares, and 56.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.15%. DraftKings Inc. stock is held by 669 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.96% of the shares, which is about 36.93 million shares worth $981.2 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 3.89% or 18.06 million shares worth $479.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 12.35 million shares worth $392.5 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.3 million shares worth around $326.69 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.