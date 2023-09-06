Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) were traded, and its beta was 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.05, and it changed around $0.24 or 1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.50B. CRDO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.46, offering almost -14.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.77% since then. We note from Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CRDO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $Credo Technology Group Holding for the current quarter.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Instantly CRDO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.10 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.10% year-to-date, but still up 9.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) is 3.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.07 day(s).

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 67.98 percent over the past six months and at a -20.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.00%.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.41% of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares, and 59.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.43%. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock is held by 184 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.47% of the shares, which is about 12.63 million shares worth $218.92 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.35% or 10.95 million shares worth $189.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 11.3 million shares worth $106.48 million, making up 7.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $43.81 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.