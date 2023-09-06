Could Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 12.56 million shares of the Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.65, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.96B. PARA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.93, offering almost -89.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.22% since then. We note from Paramount Global’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.41 million.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.32 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.14% year-to-date, but still down -7.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is -12.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 81.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.87 day(s).

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Paramount Global share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.07 percent over the past six months and at a -73.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -71.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.23 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Paramount Global to make $8.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.92 billion and $8.13 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.30%. Paramount Global earnings are expected to increase by -84.50% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -3.70% per year for the next five years.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.83% of Paramount Global shares, and 85.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.27%. Paramount Global stock is held by 1,072 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.36% of the shares, which is about 93.73 million shares worth $1.49 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.64% or 58.85 million shares worth $936.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 15.53 million shares worth $247.11 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 12.07 million shares worth around $192.07 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.