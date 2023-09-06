Could Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE: HYLN) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $228.18M. HYLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.88, offering almost -200.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.85% since then. We note from Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HYLN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Instantly HYLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.87% year-to-date, but still up 4.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) is -25.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.01, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYLN is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $2.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -117.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Hyliion Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.32 percent over the past six months and at a 17.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 409.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $260k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. to make $9.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $660k and $1.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -60.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 788.60%.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.54% of Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, and 31.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.56%. Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock is held by 177 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.37% of the shares, which is about 9.73 million shares worth $16.26 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.99% or 9.05 million shares worth $15.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.72 million shares worth $6.21 million, making up 2.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.43 million shares worth around $5.72 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.