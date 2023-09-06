Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.55, and it changed around $0.35 or 0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.49B. CPRT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.38, offering almost -4.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.61% since then. We note from Copart Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.01 million.

Copart Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CPRT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Copart Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) trade information

Instantly CPRT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.64 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.61% year-to-date, but still up 2.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is 1.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPRT is forecast to be at a low of $39.50 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) estimates and forecasts

Copart Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.37 percent over the past six months and at a 9.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $962.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Copart Inc. to make $993.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $883.39 million and $898.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.10%. Copart Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 16.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 22.30% per year for the next five years.

CPRT Dividends

Copart Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.48% of Copart Inc. shares, and 82.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.23%. Copart Inc. stock is held by 1,276 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 20.37% of the shares, which is about 97.24 million shares worth $4.43 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 16.55% or 79.0 million shares worth $3.6 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 26.73 million shares worth $1.22 billion, making up 5.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held roughly 25.42 million shares worth around $1.0 billion, which represents about 5.33% of the total shares outstanding.