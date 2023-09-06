Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 2.37 million shares of the Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.23, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $357.44M. CNDA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.90, offering almost -6.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.28% since then. We note from Concord Acquisition Corp II’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 522.11K.

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) trade information

Instantly CNDA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.25 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.87% year-to-date, but still up 0.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) is -0.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4940.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA) estimates and forecasts

CNDA Dividends

Concord Acquisition Corp II’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Concord Acquisition Corp II shares, and 107.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.88%. Concord Acquisition Corp II stock is held by 52 institutions, with First Trust Capital Management L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.03% of the shares, which is about 2.81 million shares worth $28.82 million.

683 Capital Management LLC, with 8.84% or 2.48 million shares worth $25.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.78 million shares worth $28.55 million, making up 9.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $11.22 million, which represents about 3.90% of the total shares outstanding.