Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.74 million shares of the Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) have been traded, and its beta is -2.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.85M. CMND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.00, offering almost -1856.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.57% since then. We note from Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32870.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 200.65K.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

Instantly CMND has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5398 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.57% year-to-date, but still up 14.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) is 9.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 94130.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) estimates and forecasts

CMND Dividends

Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.43% of Clearmind Medicine Inc. shares, and 3.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.39%. Clearmind Medicine Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.95% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $58547.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 2.07% or 51523.0 shares worth $24473.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $54233.0, making up 4.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 51955.0 shares worth around $22860.0, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.