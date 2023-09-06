Can Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 21.52 million shares of the Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.00, and it changed around $0.12 or 14.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.50M. TRVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.57, offering almost -457.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.0% since then. We note from Trevena Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 91130.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 166.77K.

Trevena Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TRVN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trevena Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) trade information

Instantly TRVN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1200 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.72% year-to-date, but still up 14.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) is 6.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRVN is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -100.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) estimates and forecasts

Trevena Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.68 percent over the past six months and at a 72.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 79.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 732.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $550k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Trevena Inc. to make $800k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.20%.

TRVN Dividends

Trevena Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.10% of Trevena Inc. shares, and 8.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.91%. Trevena Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.33% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $0.16 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.82% or 0.11 million shares worth $98824.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 70176.0 shares worth $61825.0, making up 0.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 33095.0 shares worth around $37728.0, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.