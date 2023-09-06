Blue Owl Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: OBDC) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.45, and it changed around -$0.22 or -1.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.21B. OBDC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.25, offering almost -5.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.5% since then. We note from Blue Owl Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OBDC as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $Barings BDC, Inc. for the current quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) trade information

Instantly OBDC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.15 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.96% year-to-date, but still down -2.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) is -3.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OBDC is forecast to be at a low of $13.50 and a high of $16.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) estimates and forecasts

Blue Owl Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.30 percent over the past six months and at a 31.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.40%.

OBDC Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.32. It is important to note, however, that the 9.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.12% of Blue Owl Capital Corporation shares, and 44.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.85%. Blue Owl Capital Corporation stock is held by 349 institutions, with California, University of-Regents being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.24% of the shares, which is about 24.3 million shares worth $326.13 million.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E, with 5.84% or 22.75 million shares worth $305.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Putnam BDC ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 5.48 million shares worth $77.66 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam BDC ETF held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $4.36 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.