Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 0.94 million shares of the Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.72M. AUUD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.75, offering almost -400.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.71% since then. We note from Auddia Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

Auddia Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AUUD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Auddia Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Instantly AUUD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3699 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.55% year-to-date, but still down -2.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) is -9.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUUD is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -328.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -328.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.00%.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.96% of Auddia Inc. shares, and 5.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.10%. Auddia Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Ayrton Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.21% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $99380.0.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc., with 0.92% or 0.18 million shares worth $75673.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $0.19 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $63816.0, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.