American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 25.66 million shares of the American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.30, and it changed around -$0.38 or -2.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.37B. AAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.08, offering almost -33.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.53% since then. We note from American Airlines Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.83 million.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended AAL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Instantly AAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.99 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.42% year-to-date, but still down -2.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is -9.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 65.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAL is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -102.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.29 percent over the past six months and at a 536.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -62.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. to make $13.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.46 billion and $13.19 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.10%.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.30% of American Airlines Group Inc. shares, and 58.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.24%. American Airlines Group Inc. stock is held by 759 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.97% of the shares, which is about 78.22 million shares worth $1.4 billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 5.71% or 37.32 million shares worth $669.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 20.31 million shares worth $364.29 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 19.04 million shares worth around $341.65 million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.