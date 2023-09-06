Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 21.04 million shares of the Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $142.29, and it changed around $9.6 or 7.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.31B. ABNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $154.95, offering almost -8.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $81.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.43% since then. We note from Airbnb Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.19 million.

Airbnb Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 21 recommended ABNB as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Airbnb Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.05 for the current quarter.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 144.26 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 66.42% year-to-date, but still up 12.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is 1.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $143.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABNB is forecast to be at a low of $75.00 and a high of $175.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Airbnb Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.63 percent over the past six months and at a 33.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 28 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 28 analysts expect Airbnb Inc. to make $2.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.84 billion and $1.9 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 91.50%. Airbnb Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 588.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 22.00% per year for the next five years.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.35% of Airbnb Inc. shares, and 68.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.64%. Airbnb Inc. stock is held by 1,447 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.75% of the shares, which is about 23.94 million shares worth $3.07 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 3.59% or 22.92 million shares worth $2.94 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 22.22 million shares worth $2.85 billion, making up 3.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.58 million shares worth around $1.48 billion, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.