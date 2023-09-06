AdaptHealth Corp.’s (AHCO): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.55 million shares of the AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.93, and it changed around -$0.86 or -7.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.51B. AHCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.30, offering almost -113.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.73% since then. We note from AdaptHealth Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

AdaptHealth Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AHCO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Instantly AHCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.44 on Tuesday, 09/05/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.13% year-to-date, but still down -6.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) is -19.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AHCO is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -92.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

AdaptHealth Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.89 percent over the past six months and at a 125.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.20%.

AdaptHealth Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -57.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.95% per year for the next five years.

AHCO Dividends

AdaptHealth Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.25% of AdaptHealth Corp. shares, and 91.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.16%. AdaptHealth Corp. stock is held by 264 institutions, with OEP Capital Advisors, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.15% of the shares, which is about 13.82 million shares worth $168.17 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.52% or 11.6 million shares worth $141.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.36 million shares worth $65.26 million, making up 3.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held roughly 2.88 million shares worth around $35.05 million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.