Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.45 million shares of the Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.15, and it changed around $3.05 or 11.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.95B. ZLAB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.95, offering almost -85.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.03% since then. We note from Zai Lab Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 538.38K.

Zai Lab Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ZLAB as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zai Lab Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.92 for the current quarter.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

Instantly ZLAB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.64 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.05% year-to-date, but still up 27.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is 7.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZLAB is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $130.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -345.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

Zai Lab Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.87 percent over the past six months and at a 19.01% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -44.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $77.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Zai Lab Limited to make $90.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $57.54 million and $62.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.20%.

ZLAB Dividends

Zai Lab Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 13.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.82% of Zai Lab Limited shares, and 58.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.64%. Zai Lab Limited stock is held by 298 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.28% of the shares, which is about 5.22 million shares worth $149.66 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 3.73% or 3.69 million shares worth $105.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 3.35 million shares worth $95.94 million, making up 3.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.38 million shares worth around $68.15 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.