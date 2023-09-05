You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS).

In the last trading session, 2.77 million shares of the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.08, and it changed around $0.39 or 8.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $242.98M. EBS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.49, offering almost -401.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.06% since then. We note from Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EBS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) trade information

Instantly EBS has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.42 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.99% year-to-date, but still up 11.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) is -29.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EBS is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -333.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -116.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) estimates and forecasts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.43 percent over the past six months and at a -45.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.40%.

EBS Dividends

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.29% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares, and 93.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.46%. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock is held by 278 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.82% of the shares, which is about 9.23 million shares worth $67.85 million.

State Street Corporation, with 13.11% or 6.79 million shares worth $49.94 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 5.06 million shares worth $34.83 million, making up 9.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.15 million shares worth around $23.14 million, which represents about 6.08% of the total shares outstanding.