XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 9.8 million shares of the XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have been traded, and its beta is 3.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.88, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.54B. XPEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.62, offering almost -25.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.27% since then. We note from XPeng Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.09 million.

XPeng Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended XPEV as a Hold, whereas 21 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. XPeng Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.96 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 89.94% year-to-date, but still up 2.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 3.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $117.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XPEV is forecast to be at a low of $16.75 and a high of $204.13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -981.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

XPeng Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 101.49 percent over the past six months and at a -17.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -29.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect XPeng Inc. to make $1.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1 billion and $733.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 122.40%.

XPeng Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -80.30% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -5.74% per year for the next five years.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 28 and December 04.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.28% of XPeng Inc. shares, and 16.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.66%. XPeng Inc. stock is held by 317 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.90% of the shares, which is about 13.16 million shares worth $176.61 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 1.74% or 12.06 million shares worth $161.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.97 million shares worth $93.48 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $40.4 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.