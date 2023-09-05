Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have been traded, and its beta is 3.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $73.20, and it changed around $1.04 or 1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.13B. W at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.71, offering almost -23.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.6% since then. We note from Wayfair Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 million.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

Instantly W has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 73.44 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 122.56% year-to-date, but still up 14.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is -11.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.28 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Wayfair Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 86.59 percent over the past six months and at a 70.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 27 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.98 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 27 analysts expect Wayfair Inc. to make $3.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.84 billion and $3.1 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.60%.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 06.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.41% of Wayfair Inc. shares, and 114.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 120.72%. Wayfair Inc. stock is held by 401 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.44% of the shares, which is about 13.03 million shares worth $847.1 million.

Capital World Investors, with 11.84% or 10.68 million shares worth $694.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.96 million shares worth $452.61 million, making up 7.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.65 million shares worth around $125.3 million, which represents about 4.04% of the total shares outstanding.