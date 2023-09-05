Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.84, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.23M. VTGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.71, offering almost -323.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.26% since then. We note from Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VTGN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Instantly VTGN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.30 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 89.00% year-to-date, but still up 14.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 247.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTGN is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -413.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -413.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. to make $180k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $310k and $310k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -41.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.00%.

VTGN Dividends

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 13.