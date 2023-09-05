urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) were traded, and its beta was 2.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around $0.29 or 29.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.70M. UGRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.04, offering almost -290.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.48% since then. We note from urban-gro Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 126.80K.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) trade information

Instantly UGRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 29.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4100 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.57% year-to-date, but still up 16.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) is 7.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.41 day(s).

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) estimates and forecasts

urban-gro Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.36 percent over the past six months and at a 20.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 105.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.95 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect urban-gro Inc. to make $32.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.4 million and $17.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 111.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 85.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.50%. urban-gro Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 20.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

urban-gro Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)’s Major holders