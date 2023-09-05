Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.63, and it changed around $0.11 or 4.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $264.03M. UROY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.32, offering almost -26.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.18% since then. We note from Uranium Royalty Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 507.75K.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) trade information

Instantly UROY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.68 on Friday, 09/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.00% year-to-date, but still up 4.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) is 23.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.97 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) estimates and forecasts

Uranium Royalty Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.37 percent over the past six months and at a 200.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.00%.

UROY Dividends

Uranium Royalty Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 07 and September 11.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.95% of Uranium Royalty Corp. shares, and 16.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.43%. Uranium Royalty Corp. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.16% of the shares, which is about 4.17 million shares worth $11.0 million.

Sprott Inc., with 0.72% or 0.72 million shares worth $1.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.92 million shares worth $10.35 million, making up 3.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held roughly 3.69 million shares worth around $9.72 million, which represents about 3.67% of the total shares outstanding.